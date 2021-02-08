WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider and said his recent work on WWE TV with rapper Bad Bunny has put new eyes on him.

Priest did an angle with Bad Bunny at the WWE Royal Rumble last Sunday, and then on Monday’s RAW. He’s now rumored to team with Bunny for a match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Priest commented on how Bunny has picked him up some fans who don’t follow pro wrestling.

“People who don’t watch wrestling are following and commenting,” Priest said. “They want to know more about me because of my association with him. I’m just enjoying the experience.”

He continued and commented on how much of a Bad Bunny fan he was before meeting him through WWE, “People know me as a rock and heavy metal guy, but there are many times on Spotify I’ll put Bad Bunny radio on. I know his music and dig it. I really dig the person, too. We’re so similar. I was raised in the same town [Vega Baja] he was born in [in Puerto Rico]. We come from really tough upbringings. He’s done things his way and doesn’t care what others might say about him. I’m the same way. He loves wrestling. We hit it off immediately when we met. There was a bond. Not just because we’re both entertainers, but because of heritage and things we like, and our personalities. It’s cool to be around him.”

Last week’s RAW also featured a brief backstage segment where WWE Hall of Famer Edge shook hands with Priest. He noted that this was all Edge. Priest was asked about fans comparing this to The Undertaker shaking the hand of a young John Cena, which was seen as an endorsement years ago.

“If you watch it back, notice my reaction. I couldn’t even get out a thank you,” he said. “That was all Edge. I was super appreciative. He didn’t have to do that. I would never compare myself to John Cena and The Undertaker, but I’m sure it felt just as special and humbling for John.”

Regarding his official call-up to RAW, Priest said it became official a few days before the Royal Rumble. He was asked how far in advance he knew he was moving from WWE NXT to the main roster.

“I’d say a few days before the Royal Rumble it was official,” he said. “Leading up to that, I tried not to think about it — you can get overwhelmed with emotions for something that may not come to pass.”

