During an interview with SuperLuchas, Damian Priest spoke on his time working as a bouncer. Here’s what he had to say:

And working as a bouncer, that’s where I practiced wrestling like a madman. Even before the security officers, I was already running on the top of these tables to get the drunk guys out,” Priest explained. “But, well, it depends if he is only a drunkard, because if they are drunk they cannot defend themselves – so, the first thing is the dialogue so that they go out on their own. But if they get angry, I’d rather they hit me first so I can defend myself.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: SuperLuchas.