During his appearance on the Walkway to Fight Club podcast, Damian Priest spoke on what it was like to have a major match at this year’s Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know how I got here, but it means the world, man. This is the dream, this is why I wanted to come here. To actually achieve it and to be in there. To not just have a match, but like you said, we created a moment and it was a good one. I’m blessed. It’s surreal. I don’t understand how I was chosen to be successful and in that spot. It could have been anybody, but for whatever reason it was me and I think we all in the ring because it takes all of us, we all knocked it out of the park. Man, I’m eternally grateful and proud. Just everything combined. Loving the fact that people were happy to see that, too. Looking out in the crowd and said all the smiling faces and people jumping up and down. That was just as much — we share all that together. Myself, Bad Bunny, Miz and Morrison, Eddie the referee, the announcers, and all the fans. We shared all that together. We were genuinely excited, happy, hyped. All the emotions that were positive, we all shared that together and that’s something I will never forget.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Walkway to Fight Club. H/T 411Mania.