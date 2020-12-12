During a recent appearance on X-Pac 1 2 360, Damian Priest spoke on not being initially invested in the storyline with Leon Ruff and why that ultimately changed. Here’s what he had to say:

When we first started this whole ordeal, I’m completely honest and I even explained it to Leon to where I wasn’t 100 percent invested in it. I didn’t know what to expect. Of course, everybody has a better idea, everybody is the best booker ever, right? So, I had other ideas and wasn’t sure. I didn’t know him, so to me, it was like, ‘What are we doing?’ And then we did it. I got to meet him and be around him a little bit more and actually have a conversation with the kid, and as we progressed, I couldn’t have imagined a cooler storyline that was about me and somebody else but actually elevated and helped somebody else. Super cool.

I really like Leon, and he’s actually just as lovable and humble and respectful. The person you see on TV, that’s really who he is. I’m really happy he’s getting the spotlight. I don know what his career is gonna be, I don’t know what is gonna develop from this, but I look forward to watching it and following the ride like anybody else. He hit my heart too, just like most of the audience. I felt a bond to the person. He loves this business. He’s a little younger and less experienced, so that raw love that you wish to find in something like this and something that we cherish like this business – I’m so happy for him and I’m glad he got this opportunity. I’m glad it happened, and I’ve learned my lesson in not everything is gonna be what you think, but it’s probably gonna be pretty good if you just trust.