Damian Priest was interviewed on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote WWE SummerSlam.

During it, he talked about his friendship with Edge.

“This is somebody that I was a fan of. We have a lot of similarities like our style, the rock star thing. Early in my career, I was a dark, more evil style character. He was in The Brood. We evolved into more of our everyday selves. We like music. We like going to concerts. We like that lifestyle.

Then you see it, and it’s like, we’re very similar. He’s a tremendous human being. I had never even met him, and he went out of his way to contact me to give me advice while I was in NXT, and then kept in contact with me. I would call him almost every week to get critiques from him for my matches, or he would just randomly call me to say, ‘Hey, I saw this. If you have a minute, I want to talk to you about it.’ Obviously now I’m here, and we see each other in the locker room. It’s just wild, and I’m so happy for him. I’m so happy that he’s happy, and he’s doing what he loves doing. Everybody obviously welcomed him back with open arms. He’s killing it right now.”