The tributes to “Sycho” Sid Eudy were scattered throughout the August 26 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

During the 8/26 show from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, which was the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” show for the premium live event in Germany this weekend, multiple tributes were paid to the former WWE Champion.

As noted, news broke on Monday afternoon that Sid Eudy had passed away at the age of 63.

WWE kicked off the 8/26 Raw show with an “In Memory Of” graphic to honor Sid, and then made multiple references to him throughout the show.

Among them were the Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who used Sid’s famous catchphrase after a brawl with The Judgment Day. Priest was audibly heard on the broadcast standing alongside Ripley yelling that they were “the masters and rulers of the world.”

Damian Priest screaming "We are the masters and rulers of this world!" Nice little nod to Sycho Sid. ❤️ #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/U18eUEBXwu — (@WrestlingCovers) August 27, 2024

Priest also surfaced on social media and shared a photo of himself and Ripley with the caption, “Masters and rulers of the world!”

Finally, prior to the Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable main event, the camera shot focused on Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the commentary desk, where the two each shared personal thoughts on the passing of Sid Eudy before introducing a tribute video package that WWE quickly produced and had ready for the air just hours after news of his passing surfaced.

Rest in peace to Sid Eudy.