WWE star Damian Priest recently joined The Battlegrounds podcast to hype this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, where Priest and the rest of his Judgement Day faction (Edge, Rhea Ripley) take on the trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How their current focus is on the six-person tag at Hell in a Cell:

“We’re so focused right now on what’s at hand, right? We got Hell in a Cell, we got the six-person tag, it’s a big deal. We got to come in firing on all cylinders and make this really special, you know, but the goal is always the same,” said Priest. “From Monday to Monday, premium live event to premium live event, create a moment, and do something special. Let them keep talking about it the next day or the week after, the next year, you know what I mean? So, that’s where we’re at right now. As soon as we’re done and, we’ve now dominated this part of what we’re doing, where are we dominating next? I just made reference to somebody else joining, that could be a thing,” Priest continued. “He’s also made a reference to us winning all the titles. So at some point, we’re gonna have to start facing some champions. So there’s that. So it’s, it’s all open season for us, man. Rhea has to go out there and continue dominating the women’s division, but she’s going to do it on a different level now. If the girls had a tough time dealing with her before, they stand even less of a chance now. She’s just on a different level mentally, and I see it. Now physically, she’s training in [such] a different way that she’s even — I mean, I had to tell her the other day, ‘You’ve got to slow down. You are making Edge and I look bad.”

Says the group plans on taking as many title as they can:

“That’s the plan [to remain unstoppable,]. That’s where we are and if we have to add more members that we feel are the right fit, we will. If we just stay as is and then Dominate and take as many titles as we can, we will. That is the Judgment Day way right now. just do what we have to do to make this thing incredible, unforgettable, and legendary.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)