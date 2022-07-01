WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently joined the Under The Ring podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including when the Judgement Day member first met the late Scott Hall in NXT, and how he asked the Hall of Famer about using his famous Razor’s Edge maneuver. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Edge a wizard in the wrestling business:

“He’s a wizard when it comes to this business, you know? And somebody — whenever you get to work with legends and Hall of Famers, and just guys that have been in this business on a top level for a long time… it’s so easy for them as far as simplifying things and making you understand what the goal is and what the purpose of a segment is. So for me, it was great just seeing how he simplifies things, and [how] it’s easier to just focus and make everything you do in the best way possible.”

Recalls his first meeting with Scott Hall:

“He was just as cool as the character, I’ll tell you that much. So in a way, it wasn’t really a character. It was just him. I remember meeting him in NXT, he came in as a guest coach. And I got to watch some of my matches back with him. And that experience alone, it’s so cool. [He’s] one of my idols and he’s giving me advice, sitting down with me, watching my matches, pointing out stuff and trying to make it better.”

Asking Hall if he could do the Razor’d Edge maneuver:

“And then me asking him, ‘Would it be cool if I did the walk and the Razor’s Edge?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man!’ He goes, ‘Anything that will remind people of me.’ So, super-cool guy and I’m glad I got to spend some time with him.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)