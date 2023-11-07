Damian Priest has proven to be one of WWE’s fastest rising stars, and his hard work inside the ring is being noticed outside the ring.

According to PW Insider, Señor Money In The Bank is receiving a ton of praise internally for how hard/physical he’s worked over the past few months, which includes him pushing through during periods of being banged up. He has been one of the featured stars for WWE dating back to Backlash, and is the current tag team champion alongside Finn Balor. He also had a marquee matchup at this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day will be competing in WarGames later this month at Survivor Series in Chicago.