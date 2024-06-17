In the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre to remain world heavyweight champion, a victory he got thanks to a big assist from CM Punk. At one point in the match, Priest got his ankle caught in the ring ropes during a tope con hilo, an accident that looked as if he suffered a serious injury. However, there is good news for the champ.

PW Insider is now reporting that Priest is believed to be 100% okay, and will not need to take any time off, nor will WWE have to alter the world title storyline. He is expected to be on tonight’s Raw in Texas.

As for McIntyre, the Scottish Warrior received a ton of internal praise backstage for having “grace under pressure” at Clash at the Castle considering his wife was in surgery and he was far away from her. McIntyre will ALSO be at Raw this evening so he’s continuing to meet his commitments despite the situation with his wife.

Stay tuned.