Former NXT North American champion and current Raw star Damian Priest has been noticeably absent from television the last several weeks, with many fans wondering what has been keeping the Archer of Infamy from appearing on the red-brand.

According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio Priest is dealing with a back injury, one that he apparently sustained prior to his WrestleMania 37 matchup where he teamed up with Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny. While the report doesn’t reveal the extent of the injury both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez made mention that Priest’s back had been bad for the last few months.

Priest scored a big singles-victory over The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash in a Lumberjack matchup that sparked controversy due to the addition of zombies, which was done to promote Dave Bautista’s Army of the Dead film on Netflix.

We’ll keep you updated on Priest’s condition.