Charlotte Flair brought Charly back into the spotlight by gifting Alexa Bliss the doll on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During a segment on Friday’s show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions celebrated Bliss’s birthday and their recent SummerSlam 2025 title victory with a party in the ring.

Flair presented a birthday cake and gave Lilly a matching “We’re Not Friends” T-shirt like Bliss’s, then surprised everyone by reintroducing the doll from their 2021 feud. Bliss had originally used the doll, meant to represent Charlotte, during their rivalry — only for Flair to destroy it back then.

The moment almost turned into a hug, but Chelsea Green and the Secret Service interrupted, leading Flair to set up a match against Green, which Flair ultimately won.

Aleister Black revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that Damian Priest is injured.

During Friday’s show, Black delivered a promo announcing that Priest suffered a hairline fracture to his jaw following their match last week.

In that match, Black was disqualified after striking Priest in the face with a chair. He then continued to assault Priest with the chair before finishing with a Black Mass.

As of this writing, there’s currently no update on when Priest is expected to make his return.

John Cena and Ron “R-Truth” Killings reunited on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

In a backstage segment on Friday’s show, the re-babyfaced Cena bumped into Truth just before his tag match with Cody Rhodes against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

The two mirrored each other’s movements, and Truth happily declared, “If you’re back, I’m back! We’re back!”

They shared a hug, but then Cena teased Truth, saying he’d been worried about him lately — claiming Truth had made a kid in Brussels cry and even tried to ruin wrestling. He said, “Come on, did you really think that would work?”

With a smile, Cena said it was great to have Truth back and then walked off, leaving Truth looking a bit confused.

Drew McIntyre dominated Cody Rhodes in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On this week’s show, Rhodes teamed with John Cena to take on McIntyre and Logan Paul in the main event. The bout ended in a disqualification after Paul delivered a low blow to Cena.

Following the bell, Cena and Paul brawled their way backstage while Rhodes and McIntyre faced off outside the ring. McIntyre struck Rhodes with the WWE Championship belt, stared down the title, and then delivered a Claymore Kick that sent Rhodes crashing through the announcers’ table.