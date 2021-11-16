WWE United States champion Damian Priest spoke with Metro about a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how Priest felt about the recently WWE cuts, admitting that he had survivor’s guilt for being one of the talents that remained with the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously. It is not just our business – it’s in any business, that’s just the way it goes. I’ve lost more jobs and more opportunities than I count. That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt.”

“It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivor’s guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling. But then you come to the realization – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”