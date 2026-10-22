Damian Priest is feeling better both physically and mentally after dealing with lingering injuries and other challenges over the past year.

The WWE Superstar worked a reduced in-ring schedule during the latter half of 2025 to address nagging injuries. Now, Priest says he has made significant improvements in his overall health and mindset.

During a recent appearance on WWE Radio’s Off The Ropes, Priest discussed his physical condition and revealed that he underwent medical procedures to help manage pain without taking time away from WWE.

“Well, we’re never okay. It is what we do, you know. No bitching and moaning, I don’t like overly talking about how my body is because I’m still showing up to do the job. It’s not an excuse. I’m not the only one banged up. So if my opponent’s banged up too, we’re on an even playing field. So I don’t like to rely on that. But, I’m feeling a lot better. I got some procedures done while I never took a day off, you know what I mean?”

Priest went on to explain that the procedures have helped alleviate some of his discomfort, allowing him to change his training routine and work toward getting back into his previous physical condition.

He also acknowledged that his struggles had begun affecting his mental health, something he eventually recognized needed to be addressed.

“So, I got some stuff done to ease pain and I feel a lot better. I think people can see it visually. I’m training differently, I’m getting back into the shape that I used to be in and it’s all because I feel better. I’m in a better head place too, you know — I got myself down and for somebody who likes to think positively of myself and my career, I started doing the opposite and I had to check myself a little bit. So that came with my health, physically and mentally. I’m in a good place now, man. It is what it is.”

While Priest did not specify which procedures he underwent, he made it clear that the improvements have been noticeable in both his physical performance and overall outlook.