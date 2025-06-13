In April 2024, Damian Priest revealed that he had signed a new contract with WWE, which came with some unexpected perks.

While speaking with Cody Rhodes on his “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast, Priest shared one of the benefits that meant a lot to him personally. He said,

“Up until now, I’ve never sat in first class — I’m a big guy, and after wrestling, I just didn’t want to be crammed into a tight seat anymore. I finally brought it up and said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be in pain after I just wrestled. I don’t fit in those seats.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, that’s not a problem — you should’ve had that already.’ I didn’t know I could ask for that kind of thing. I’ve never been the guy to play politics.”

According to Priest, the new arrangement officially kicked in during WWE’s tour of Australia. Ironically, despite being granted first-class seating, he spent most of that flight in the back of the plane. He stated,

“I was up front with Triple H and The Undertaker and started thinking, ‘Man, this might look bad,’ so I ended up hanging in the back for most of the trip.”

Jade Cargill has landed a major role in an upcoming feature film.

According to a report from Deadline, the WWE Superstar has been cast opposite Jonathan Majors in the action thriller True Threat. Set in Harlem, the film currently features only Majors and Cargill in confirmed roles.

True Threat centers on Special Forces operative Vernon Threat (Majors), who returns to his old neighborhood to avenge his son’s death at the hands of the Apollo Kids gang. His mission takes him deep into The Carter, a 20-story stronghold controlled by the gang, where he fights his way through each floor in a quest to confront his former mentor, Shallow.

Cargill will play Meeka, a top lieutenant in the Apollo Kids and one of the film’s primary antagonists. Meeka runs the red light district within The Carter and is portrayed as a commanding presence in the gang’s hierarchy. The role is said to spotlight Cargill’s athleticism and charisma, marking a bold debut for her in the film industry.

Director Gerard McMurray spoke to Deadline about the casting. He said,

“I’m thrilled to have Jade on board. She’s a unique talent with a rare combination of athletic ability, screen presence, and charisma. Meeka is a role that demands intensity and precision, and Jade delivers both. Audiences are going to see a whole new side of her.”

Cargill is represented by Paradigm Talent Group.

A press release we received today announces that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has joined the cast of the upcoming action-comedy Karate Ghost.

The film is currently in production in Canada and also features WWE host and correspondent Cathy Kelley in a supporting role.

You can check out the press release below:

TRISH STRATUS, DAVID KOECHNER & STEVE HOWEY JOIN ACTION-COMEDY KARATE GHOST, NOW IN PRODUCTION IN TORONTO

TORONTO, ON – June 10 – Production is heating up on KARATE GHOST, the heartfelt, ’90s-inspired action-comedy from director James Mark (Control), with the addition of three comedy and fan-favorite heavyweights: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office), and Steve Howey (Shameless, True Lies). They join an already buzzworthy ensemble featuring Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek), Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia), Jim Belushi, Cathy Kelley (WWE), Natalie Zea (Justified, La Brea), and Michael Jai White (Spawn, Black Dynamite, Tyson).

New Characters Revealed:

Trish Stratus stars as Susan Fanshawe, an overenthusiastic pageant-queen-turned-karate-mom whose obsession with martial arts puts her daughter’s dreams in a chokehold. Think a pom-pom-wielding Miss America, with a black belt.

David Koechner is Joe “Lightning” Brodsky, a washed-up karate champ turned salesman who lives off exaggerated tales of his past glory. He’s all ego, no timing, and hilarious at both.

Steve Howey plays Rick Fanshawe, a deluded ex-fighter clinging to relevance by challenging Splitsville’s new karate hotshot, Bobby Brody. What he lacks in social awareness, he makes up for in overconfidence.

Set in a town ruled by absurd karate law, KARATE GHOST follows Bobby Brody, a grieving teen who forms an unlikely bond with the ghost of his late father’s favorite action hero. What begins as a haunted mentorship spirals into a fight for identity, legacy, and redemption.

The film is directed and co-written by James Mark, from a screenplay co-written with the late Larry Bain, whose voice and emotional depth inspired the story. Producers include Bruno Marino (Gridlocked), Tony Del Rio (Fight Another Day), and executive producer David Barrett (Blue Bloods, Twisted Metal, Tracker, Arrow), Plato Fountidakis (Lost Girl), and Brent Jones (Jumper).

KARATE GHOST is currently filming in Toronto, with a festival premiere and theatrical release slated for early 2026. Distribution is being handled by Blue Fox Entertainment Canada. U.S. rights are currently available.

