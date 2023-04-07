Damian Priest has his eyes set on WWE’s next premium live event, Backlash.

The Judgment Day member discussed his participation in the upcoming show during a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast. The former U.S. Champion says that competing at Backlash, which takes place from his birthplace of Puerto Rico, will make up for him not wrestling on the WrestleMania 39 card.

That definitely would make up for it (Priest feels competing at Backlash in Puerto Rico would make up for not competing at WrestleMania 39). Wherever you’re from, whether it’s a different country or you just get to do something special there in front of your family, your friends and people who are proud to say they’re from the same place you are, it’s extra special so going back to Puerto Rico and having a Premium Live Event there, hasn’t been done since like what? ‘05 I think?

Priest admits that he still can’t believe an event is happening in Puerto Rico, as WWE has not been there since 2005.

It’s wild to think that this is happening. I’ve thrown comments a lot since I’ve been here in the last few years like, ‘Hey, any opportunities to do something in Puerto Rico? We should probably do something out there. It’s a lot of fans there’ and just keep pushing and pushing and finally, the decision was made for Backlash and SmackDown which is awesome so, two televised events back-to-back and it’s awesome where the company is right now. This is what we’re doing. We just did Clash at the Castle in Wales and Backlash in Puerto Rico coming up and then we got Money in the Bank in London. It’s awesome, we’re moving, you know? We’re moving.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)