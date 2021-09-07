WWE star and current United States champion Damian Priest recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including how WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg and Edge congratulated him backstage after his big title victory at this year’s SummerSlam. Highlights are below.

Says Goldberg gave him a hug despite not even knowing him:

“Actually, most of them are private but not in a negative way. For example, Goldberg, the last time I saw him he came to greet me when I won the championship, and before his match, he gave me a hug and congratulated me, he told me that he was happy for me and all that and we did not know each other. Those things have a lot of value because a legend like Goldberg doesn’t have to say a word to me. What does it mean for him? Nothing and for me, it is a world.”

Says Edge also congratulated him:

“Edge also congratulated me and gave me a hug and told me that he was happy for me. They are people that I saw on TV when I was young, and now I have them there, and they give me advice and help me, and it is incredible for me. I don’t know how I got to this place, but I am very happy to be able to share conversations with these legends.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)