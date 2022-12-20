WWE star Damian Priest is interested in doing voice-over work.

The Judgement Day member spoke about his desire to get into this field during his latest interview with The Archive of B-Sox, adding that it would present to him a new challenge and experience that he would be down for.

I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.

This was the same interview where Priest discussed a potential showdown between The Judgement Day and The Bloodline somewhere in the near future. You can read about that here.

