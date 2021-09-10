WWE United States champion Damian Priest was the latest guest on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how Priest is interested in becoming a coach/producer once his in-ring career comes to an end. He also shares a story of Triple H revealing to him that he’d be teaming up with latin hip-hop superstar Bad Bunny on television. Highlights are below.

How he is interested in becoming a coach or a producer after his in-ring career is over:

I’ll be honest, I did find a love for helping people at The [Monster] Factory because I never considered myself, you know, everybody says I trained people, I coach people. I like to — I helped people, you know, alongside other coaches because I don’t put myself in that category but, it made me find a fondness for that and at some point when whenever the day comes that I’m done, I would love to transition to like a coach or something because I mean, I have to stay in the business somehow. I love what I do, I love everything about this business so, that’s definitely something I enjoy. I really did enjoy helping and feeling that and I’m sure you feel it too D-Von [Dudley] with that feeling of creation, you know? And I’ve had talks with Hunter about that too in my time in NXT so that’s definitely something in the future that I hope to do.

Reveals that when Triple H told him he’d be teaming with Bad Bunny he didn’t realize he meant the artist:

So first and I’ve said this a few times but it’s just so funny because it really happened. So I’m in NXT. First of all, I just not too long before this, found out that my time in NXT was coming up which I was like, ‘Oh’ and I’m pretty sure Hunter was the one, ‘Hey, so you’re gonna be working with Bad Bunny. You’re gonna be working a program with Bad Bunny.’ In my head, I was just like, ‘How are you gonna name a wrestler Bad Bunny when there’s a Bad Bunny that’s a big deal?’ So I was like, ‘What wrestler is gonna be named Bad Bunny?’ You know, like what? And then he’s like, ‘No, that is the Bad Bunny. It’s the musician’ and I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’ because he’s a big deal. I know he’s a big deal, you know? So I was like, ‘Oh man’ but yes, there was that, ‘Oh wow,’ but this is like a really big deal and I’m the one that got chose to work side by side with him and I’m gonna help train him and do all this stuff and it was kind of like one of those things where oh man, if I mess up, I’m screwed huh? Like nobody needs to tell me that, I get it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)