WWE United States champion Damian Priest spoke with Lucha Libre Online about the company’s recent house show in Puerto Rico, an event that Priest reveals was just as important to him as working WrestleMania. Hear why in the highlights below.

Says wrestling in Puerto Rico was just as big as wrestling at WrestleMania for him:

Unbelievable. These are the parts of the dream that you don’t imagine you’re going to achieve and, for me, wrestling in Puerto Rico at El Cholito (José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum) is up there like fighting at Wrestlemania, for me personally.

Says he’s never gotten to wrestle in Puerto Rico during his career:

I have never, not even in my career, fought in Puerto Rico, and this being my first time with the company and as the United States Champion is incredible.

