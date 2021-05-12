WWE star and former NXT North American champion Damian Priest recently spoke with Sporting News Australia about a variety of topics, including what WWE told him about his opportunity with Bad Bunny, and reveals the conversation Triple H had with him about the Royal Rumble. Highlights are below.

How WWE told him that if he messed up the Bad Bunny opportunity he would be done:

Yes (it does give me confidence). It goes both ways. I can put in all the work I want, but obviously I also need the company to believe in me and have my back. A lot of people were honest with me and they told me, ‘Listen, you can’t blow this because if you do, you’re done.’ All I said was you’re giving me the opportunity, I’m going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park. I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch.

On being told by Triple H he’d be in the Royal Rumble matchup: