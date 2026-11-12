Damian Priest isn’t backing down from his previous criticism of WWE’s main event picture, although he admits his perspective on the situation has changed.

During the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, Priest expressed frustration with the same familiar faces consistently occupying the top spots on the card, declaring that “the boys are sick of the same people” being featured in the main event scene.

The comments eventually drew a response from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who encouraged those unhappy with their positions to step up and take a top spot rather than complain about the situation.

During a recent appearance on the Complex Graps podcast, Priest revisited the subject and explained that while he still believes what he said, he has come to realize that the responsibility for changing things falls on him and the other wrestlers looking to break into the main event picture.

“I still stand by what I said, but the change wasn’t them, I realized it was me. I needed to make a change so I can make an impact on what I’m complaining about. That’s on me, you know what I mean? That comment, I still stand by it, that I’m sick and tired of seeing the same people, but that’s on me to make it different, to do something about it. That’s on everybody, that’s on everybody who’s not in that picture to do it.”

Priest continued by explaining that his current approach is about taking action instead of simply voicing his frustrations. He also acknowledged that the wrestlers regularly featured at the top of the card have earned their positions, but insisted that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for others.

“So, that’s exactly what you see happening right now. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing so I can actually make a difference in that. I can not talk about it, but I can actually be about it. I stand with what I said. Those people are still going to always be a revolving door around the top spot and the titles and the main events because that’s the talent that they are. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t space for anybody else, that’s where I come in. I’ve been there before and it’s been too long since I’ve been there, so I’m coming back for what’s mine again.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed his involvement in the upcoming Netflix animated film ‘Steps,’ which is scheduled to premiere on November 13.

According to Priest, the opportunity came together without him even having to audition, as Netflix specifically requested his involvement and contacted WWE to make it happen.

“Oh, this one I got lucky, I didn’t even have to read. Netflix contacted WWE and they straight up said, ‘We want Damian Priest to voice a role.’ I didn’t have to audition, it was just a matter of me saying yes or no. WWE was okay with it, it wasn’t going to mess with any of our scheduling. That’s always the main thing is we can do a lot more, but it’s just scheduling.”

Priest noted that his WWE commitments remain his top priority, but the production schedule worked out perfectly, allowing him to record his role at a studio near his home.

“At the end of the day, we’re WWE superstars and that comes first. So, it didn’t interfere at all. It was awesome, it worked out big time and I got to do it at a studio close to my home, so it was super easy for me. It was done really fast. It was, ‘Do you want to do it?’ Yes. ‘Okay, here’s the date, this is when we’re doing it’, and we’re good.”

The cast of ‘Steps’ also features Amanda Seyfried, Peter Dinklage and Daniel Radcliffe.

Also during the interview, Damian Priest addressed his recent AAA no-shows and revealed a behind-the-scenes talk with WWE about his future in the company.