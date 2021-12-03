WWE United States champion Damian Priest recently spoke with Rise & Grind podcast about the new attitude his character has been carrying on weekly programming, stating that he’s exploring a darker side in order to give the WWE Universe something different. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his new attitude is displaying a darker side to his character:

“It is a new attitude because I’m showing something different. I like to describe it, we all have it in us to be good or bad. We consciously make a decision to choose one. I’m just letting actions and circumstances dictate what comes out of me now.”

Warns the roster that if he is pushed towards the darker side they will not like it:

“If you disrespect me, you’re probably going to get the other side of me that’s not so nice. I’m a nice guy, I’m a good dude, but I can get dark and that’s what I’m showing off now. You push me to the other side, you’re not going to like it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)