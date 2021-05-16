WWE star and former NXT North American champion Damian Priest recently spoke with the Wide World of Sports about a variety of topics, including his call-up from the yellow-and-black brand to Raw, and discusses the work that Bad Bunny put in ahead of their WrestleMania 37 tag team bout against The Miz and John Morrison. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Bad Bunny put in the work and was adamant about not being disrespectful towards the business:

“He put in the work. People don’t see that side, so they don’t know. They figure he’s just a celebrity, he’s going to get that spot, whatever. But he didn’t take it that way, he took pride in what he did. He wanted to make sure that he represented himself, his fanbase and his culture in a positive way. He didn’t want to disrespect anybody, which was the first question he asked. He was getting in the ring, and the first thing he asked was, ‘Hey when I get in the ring, is there anything or anyway – I don’t want to disrespect anybody.’ I told him, ‘if that’s the first thing you’re going to say, you will be OK’”.

On his call-up to the main roster:

“Not surprising [to be promoted to Raw] because that’s the goal. We join the company with the hopes of being a Raw or Smackdown superstar, and don’t get me wrong, NXT is a big deal. But you work in the same company that has these brands so it’s expected at some point you will go from brand to brand, that comes with the territory. In my head, I had plans on NXT – things I wanted to achieve and people wanted to work with. So it was a little bit of ‘Oh, I’m going now?’ Then everything happened really fast – where it was like ‘You’re going to the Royal Rumble right after this match, Raw right after, then Bad Bunny and WrestleMania. So everything felt really fast. But I’m enjoying every second of it, this is where I want to be. For me, it’s not crazy, as far as I’m not ready. It’s more crazy that I’m happy and that this is so cool. Every day I wake up excited for what’s coming next.”