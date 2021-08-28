WWE star and new United States champion Damian Priest was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his relationship with Terry Taylor and how he is still surprised by the way fans react to him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he learned a lot from Terry Taylor while at the WWE PC even though they butted heads:

Man I learned a lot from Terry [Taylor]. He’s the guy — I butted heads with him at first because I didn’t get it, I didn’t get him and then when I accepted just my place and just learn[ed]. Learn.

On the way the crowd reacts to him:

The roar, the crowd and I never take it for granted. Every single time people have any type of reaction to me, I’m like in awe that they know who I am, that they feel I’m important enough to react no matter how they react. I still think it’s the coolest thing in the world to me and you see it in my face in my entrances, where I’m being told all the time like, ‘Hey, you gotta stay in the zone and not worry so much’ and I’m like I can’t. It’s the coolest feeling in the world and in front of that many people [at SummerSlam], it was times ten so to me, like I said, I might joke about it, the whole ‘don’t suck’ thing but yeah, that’s what I was feeling. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Please don’t trip and fall, please don’t look stupid.’ I was so nervous. I mean I was trembling.

