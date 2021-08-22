Damian Priest sat down for a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview where he talked about a wide range of topics.
During it, he spoke about taking time off after feuding with both John Morrison and The Miz earlier this year following Zombies Lumberjack Match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.
“Well, training is always a part of [taking time off],” stated Priest. “Then it was a matter of ‘What’s next?’ You know, I have had these moments. I had WrestleMania, I had WrestleMania Backlash, what now? What’s next?
“And everyone I could’ve been laser focused on was involved with someone. So, it was kind of a stand back and see what bullseye I’m going to aim at, so to speak. So, it was more so that. It was more waiting and biding my time to see where I get a big increase, to see how I can get my next moment. And here we are.”