WWE star and former U.S. champion Damian Priest recently appeared on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling podcast where he spoke about the great AJ Styles, and how he believes the Phenomenal One would be a great addition to the Judgement Day faction, which currently consists of himself, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he knew AJ Styles would elevate him in WWE:

“AJ Styles. We need him to come over to the other side. I mean stop fighting against and fight with, fight alongside. When I first signed a contract to come to WWE, he was on top of that list of people I wanted to work with and I knew he would elevate me and it’s kind of like, you have to prove yourself and your worth of being in a match with that guy.”

How Styles should join Judgement Day:

“That’s a sink or swim situation. If you can’t go with him and if you don’t have a good showing, you don’t belong here. So for me, like that’s the guy. I would love for him to be the next member of The Judgment Day.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)