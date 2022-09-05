WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently joined Cultaholic for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how he thinks former NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar would be a good fit in the Judgement Day faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Santos Escobar would be a good fit in the Judgement Day faction:

“Yeah, definitely. Look, you’ve got Santos Escobar over there that I’m a big fan of, and I think he would fit right in with Judgment Day. But yeah, there are definitely talents out there that are more than capable and fit the vibe of Judgment Day. So, yeah. Our doors are open. You know, it’s just it’s one of those situations that it has to make sense. We all have to agree on it the right person, right time, right place. So there’s always a chance.”

What the Judgement Day’s relationship is like with Triple H:

“It’s one of those things that he could be a fan and everything, but we got to do our part. We have to deliver and I think right now we’re firing on all cylinders. I think things are going really well. We’re at the top of our game, and, you know, we’re getting opportunities, but we’re smashing them. Obviously, it helps to work with guys like Rey and Edge. So, yeah, things are good. But again, it has to go with us doing our part. Triple H, obviously, is a hell of a leader, a crazy vision. He’s so good at this business. But we have to do our part and so far, so good.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)