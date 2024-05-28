A big title match has been announced for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden.

On June 28th, WWE will invade the historic venue in New York City for a taping of SmackDown. However, fans in the arena will be given a special treat as Damian Priest will defend the world heavyweight championship against Jey Uso in a dark match after the show goes off the air.

JUST ANNOUNCED! From Monday Night RAW see Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso live in a World Heavyweight Championship Match at Friday Night SmackDown on Fri, Jun 28 at The Garden! ️: https://t.co/AXrETv9a0b pic.twitter.com/HIxbTOpTdC — MSG (@TheGarden) May 28, 2024

Priest recently defended the title against Jey Uso at the WWE Backlash premium live event in France.

Previous talents that were announced for the MSG show are Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE women’s champion Bayley, WWE women’s tag team champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.