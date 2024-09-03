Damian Priest was supposed to be in the major motion picture, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but the opportunity “got taken away” from him.

During a recent appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” the WWE Superstar and member of The Terror Twins shared the story.

“It’s a long story, but basically it got taken away from me, but not from Marvel,” Priest told Van Vliet.

He also spoke about the possibility of something like this coming way again in the future, and how he has no regrets with the way things played out, because it led to him winning the world title at WrestleMania.

“It’d be cool, I’m ready,” Priest said. “It’s funny because now I’m busier than ever. Look, come what may, I’m good with it. Maybe I do something like that, I go a different route, and I’m not sitting here with you, being a world champion. I won a world championship at WrestleMania.”

Priest continued, “I don’t know if that happens. So look, and I said this before, I live a certain way now that I can’t look and regret, I can’t think about stuff that didn’t work out my way. I gotta think about what’s next and what else I can do positively for myself, so it didn’t work out. Not the end of the world. The movie was great, though.”