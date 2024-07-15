A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

World Champion Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Braun Strowman at the event, which takes place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The match was made official on WWE’s social media channels.

After weeks of back and forth between Braun Strowman and The Judgment Day, @ArcherOfInfamy will look to put an end to it once and for all when he takes on The Monster of All Monsters TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/teejvInADm — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

-Gunther and Damian Priest face-to-face

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Drew McIntyre returns

-Rhea Ripley to open the show

-Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest