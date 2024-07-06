A new documentary will spotlight Damian Priest.

During the Countdown to WWE Money in the Bank, WWE revealed that Damian Priest’s journey to becoming World Heavyweight Champion will be featured in the upcoming “WWE 24” documentary. The trailer indicated an August release, but the exact date remains unannounced.

In the past year, Priest’s career has soared. He triumphed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2023 and later cashed in the contract on Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL, securing the title. Priest has successfully defended his championship against Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. As a member of the Judgment Day, he continues to be a dominant force on WWE Raw.