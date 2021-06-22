Damian Priest could be back in the ring for WWE as early as next week’s RAW.

Priest has not wrestled since defeating John Morrison in the Lumberjack Match on the May 17 RAW, which came one night after his Zombie Lumberjack Match win over The Miz at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. It was reported earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that Priest has been dealing with a bad back, and that’s why he has been away.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the talk of a back injury keeping Priest away from the ring right now were denied, and that Priest will be available as soon as next week, if WWE has any creative plans for him.

Priest was reportedly unavailable for the past few weeks due to other reasons that were not disclosed. It was also said that he has been healing up, but a back injury was denied.

WWE officials were hopeful at one point that Priest would be involved in the qualifying matches for Money In the Bank. Last night’s RAW saw Morrison, Ricochet, and Riddle qualify for the first three RAW spots in the Men’s Ladder Match. Next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Triple Threat Qualifier for the final RAW spot, with Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre. There should be four SmackDown qualifiers to fill the final 4 spots of the eight-man match.

There were pre-WrestleMania 37 reports of Priest dealing with a back injury, one that almost kept him from the match with Bad Bunny. Priest and Morrison both ended up overcoming injuries to work WrestleMania in the tag match that saw Bunny and Priest get the win over Morrison and The Miz.

Stay tuned for more on Priest’s WWE status.

