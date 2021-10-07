During his interview with SuperLuchas, Damian Priest recalled a story of a drunk driver trying to crash into his car and how it led to the last time he ever knocked someone out. Here’s what he had to say:

Once on the street, I was with my mom, I was driving and a guy was f**king with me in another car, trying to crash my car. And he didn’t even know me, they were all drunk and then he hit me from behind as my mother was in the car. I don’t know what happened but I was furious, and I got out and after seeing that the car was fine, I heard him say in Spanish to his friend, ‘Look what I’m going to tell this a—–e’. That was in New Jersey, he thought I didn’t speak Spanish and came out cursing me in broken English,” he continued. “I didn’t say a word to him, just bang! He fell to sleep. I think that was the last time I knocked out someone. The friend goes out of the car and I told him, ‘Let’s go, I’m giving 2 × 1 today!’ And he told me, ‘No, calm down! I don’t want trouble!’ And my mom was very worried, but we only laughed afterwards.

