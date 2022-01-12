Damon Kemp has declared that this will be his year in WWE NXT.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Kemp make his in-ring debut for the brand. Kemp, also known as Bobby Steveson, took a loss to Cameron Grimes. He took to Twitter after the show and looked forward to what’s next.

“It ain’t how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward! #yearofkemp,” he wrote.

WWE teased last night that Malcolm Bivens may be interested in bringing Kemp into The Diamond Mine. Bivens came out to scout the Kemp vs. Grimes match and was seen cheering on Kemp at times.

Kemp actually made his WWE in-ring debut back on the December 24 edition of 205 Live, coming up short against Andre Chase. He signed with WWE as a part of the August 2021 Performance Center Class after wrestling at the University of Minnesota.

Kemp’s brother Gable Steveson has not commented on his NXT in-ring debut as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from last night’s Kemp vs. Grimes match:

