A departure from WWE.

Damon Kemp, real name Bobby Steveson, announced today on social media that he is no longer under contract with WWE. Kemp was a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and last wrestled on the June 25th episode of NXT, where he lost to Tavion Heights. His full message reads:

Kemp was signed to WWE’s NXT brand back in 2021. He is the brother of Olympic Gold Medal winner, Gable Steveson.

As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. For business inquiries – [email protected] — Bobby Steveson (@damonkempwwe) July 8, 2024

UPDATE: Fightful Select has since confirmed that Kemp’s contract expired and WWE chose not to renew it. This is not going to be another round of cuts.