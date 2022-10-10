Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert praised Jim Cornette by calling him the greatest manager of all time.

Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, The Midnight Express, and others, Lambert has been the manager of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he helped bring Paige VanZant to AEW.

“Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger. Bobby Heenan towards the end of his run, I have been watching since the late 70’s, but it was towards the end of his run when he was in the AWA when I first started watching wrestling, so I didn’t have much exposure to him before he went to WWE. We didn’t get AWA until it was on ESPN for a short period. But Cornette was right in my wheelhouse. Man, he was just so good,” Lambert said. “I know a lot of people have said that the things I have said in your promos are what Cornette has said on his podcast, but I don’t listen to podcasts. So, I’m like oh cool, if Cornette says it, then it must be right. I always took that as a complement, I thought the guy was so great back in the day.”

Quotes via Fightful