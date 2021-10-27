American Top Team founder Dan Lambert recently spoke with the Miami Herald about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the AEW in-ring debut of Junior Dos Santos from an episode of Rampage a few weeks ago. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he won’t be at Dynamite tonight because of the PFL World Championships in Las Vegas:

We got five championship fights, five fights for world titles and a million dollars. You couldn’t keep me out of there with a thousand wild horses coming my way.

How he thinks Junior Dos Santos did in his AEW in-ring debut:

Man I think he [Junior dos Santos] took to it like a fish to water. I mean he was out there in a main event on national television live against some of the biggest names in the business and I think he did more than hold his own. I thought he did great. He was very well received and I think he’s got a future in that business if that’s what he’s looking to do and he’s looking to do some boxing, maybe get back and do some MMA and do some professional wrestling but, he said he’s having the time of his life doing it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)