During his latest interview with the Miami Herald American Top Team founder Dan Lambert spoke about his current run in AEW with the Men Of The Year, and discusses how he met the promotion’s president, Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s having the time of his life in AEW:

“Oh, I’m having the time of my life. I get to show up in front of a bunch of people, talk a bunch of s**t about people and things I don’t really like anyway. What could be better than that?”

Discusses how he met Tony Khan:

“I met Tony Khan a couple years ago. He was down in Miami meeting with Jorge Masvidal, talking about doing some business together, and Jorge’s manager mentioned, ‘Man, you guys ought to meet Dan.’ And Tony said he’d seen some of the stuff we did on Impact. He was like, ‘Yeah, why don’t you see if you can get him over here?’ So we met, just became friends. He loves football. He loves wrestling. Those are two of my favorite things. We hit it off, became friends, and I started going to some shows. When they came down to Miami, we started talking. He was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we do something here?’ And I said, ‘Okay, let’s give it a shot,’ and it went from there.”

Getting to play a heel:

“They say characters are more effective when they show some of your true feelings and you project what’s what’s really inside. So I guess I’m kind of a jerk on the inside because I’m just saying what comes to my mind what I really think anyway, and if people don’t like it and boo it and they hate me as much as I hate them. I guess it’s a win-win.”

