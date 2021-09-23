During his recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from Cageside Seats American Top Team founder Dan Lambert spoke about his experience in AEW, and why he thinks fans are overreacting to the promos done by top company superstar, MJF. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why MJF’s promos are not pushing the line:

“Yeah, it’s pushing the line in everybody’s minds. But then you go home and turn on a TV and the bad guy is sex trafficking 12-year-old girls and this guy is a murderer and this guy is a serial killer and everything is great and fun and these Hollywood actresses are the coolest people in the world. But then MJF gets up and says something mean and he’s an assh—e. People are stupid. And by people, I mean you people.”

Says his experience in AEW has been fun as sh*t:

“It’s fun as s—t. What am I going to say? It’s a blast. You got 45 years of practising in front of your mirror as a wrestling fan, yelling at everybody. I was always playing the heel my whole life. I always liked the bad guys. When you get a chance to do it and it reflects some of your own real feelings anyway, it’s even better,” Lambert says with a cheeky grin. “I know as much about pro-wrestling as I ever will about MMA. I’ve been following this s—t since I was 6-years-old. It’s what I wanted to be when I wanted to grow up for all those years. So it’s super cool. I would take any personality that they wanted me to do and run with any angle they wanted me to run. It’s just fun having a good time.”

Names his influences on the microphone:

“Oh God, there are so many. It’s really hard to limit it,” he begins. “There are so many good guys. ‘The Rock’ and ‘Stone Cold’ going back-and-forth. Ric Flair. Just go back and watch an Arn Anderson promo. Really short, really simple, really concise. But, come on. I don’t mean to toot my own horn but toot-toot.”