Dan Lambert enjoys the AEW product but hates the AEW fanbase.

The American Top Team founder and frequent AEW performer spoke about this topic during his recent interview with Sportskeeda, where he discussed why the fans of the now four-year-old promotion get under his skin. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks AEW fans are whiny and annoying:

All they do is whine, all they do is b***h, all they do is moan. If I wanted to do that every Wednesday I would just sit home with my wife. So, I took a little break, and I am back home and readjusting and figuring out what’s next in the future. I really don’t like the fans.

Praises AEW for having variety:

If you like hardcore stuff, if you like some of the lucha libre, if you like some real technical stuff like FTR. It’s one of those things where the sum of all the parts is less than those parts, something about the whole thing and you mix it in with the fans in the audience it kind of makes me sick.

