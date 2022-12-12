Dan Severn made an appearance in WWE in June 1997 as a color commentator during a bout between Ken Shamrock and Billy Gunn. The next year, Severn continued to perform for the NWA while making his in-ring debut for WWE.

Severn learned that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was interested in signing younger talent to long-term contracts as WWE tried to lock him in for a deal, and he kept a secret: his age.

Severn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his time in WWE.