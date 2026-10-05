Dan Severn says he turned down a WWF creative pitch to become a disciple of The Undertaker with “666” written across his forehead. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion said the disagreement helped bring his run with the company to an end.

Severn discussed the idea with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking after Asbury asked whether the WWF had tried to lock him into an exclusive arrangement. Severn said he had spoken with The Undertaker before the pitch and had gotten along with him, but he did not want that character direction.

“Creative wanted to take me to, I’ll say, the dark side. They wanted me to have 666 across the forehead and become an Undertaker disciple. Again, I had several different conversations with Undertaker well before this, and I got along just fine with him. And as the creative team has pitched me this idea, I put my hand up like a T. I make a little whistle noise. I’m like going, ‘Timeout, guys. Not going to happen.’ I go, ‘I’m not going to do this because, in my mind, I’m thinking if I’m doing this nutty bit and then the company drops me, that’ll be the last thing people will ever remember of Dan [Severn].’”

Severn said a member of the creative team then suggested he could be used poorly and start losing matches. He recalled pushing back and imagining how a worked match could go off course, while making clear in the interview that he did not have a problem with the wrestlers involved.

“Then I had one of the creative people like, ‘Oh, you know, Dan, we could start using you poorly.’ And I go, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Well, we could have you start losing matches.’ I go, ‘You can ask me to lose a match, but who on your roster is going to stop me when I turn fantasy in reality?’ And I knew at that point I drew the line in the sand. I was going, ‘Okay, we’ll find out where this goes now.’ I thought to myself, I could make a phone call right now to Eric Bischoff.”

He described a hypothetical Royal Rumble scenario in which he could refuse to leave at his planned elimination and said he thought about contacting WCW’s Eric Bischoff. Severn framed that as something he could have done, rather than an incident that took place.

“What if it’s time for me to exit the ring? I turn fantasy in reality. Now, first off, it’s going to startle some of the other workers. And again, I have nothing against them. I have something against the creative team who are trying to play God over me. I go, ‘Don’t play God over me.’ Otherwise, you better strike me down or better send somebody out that’s capable of striking me down because I’m going to turn your world upside down.” “I could have cut a deal with Eric Bischoff and WCW that, okay, when it’s time for me to do this, what’s it worth to you and WCW when I do all this? I probably could have cut a deal for a million bucks for one night’s work.”

Severn said the dispute ended with an agreement for him to receive the money remaining on his contract and leave. He characterized the split as amicable, saying the two sides wanted different things.

“I basically just negotiated a deal that whatever amount of money was left on my contract, I go, ‘Just send me my monthly check and I’m gone.’ Again, no hard feelings here right now. You guys want to go a different direction that I’m not willing to go. We part, shake hands, part.”

Severn has previously discussed his WWF contract negotiations, including a conversation with Vince McMahon and Jim Ross. His new account focuses on the creative proposal he says he rejected and how he left the promotion.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury on YouTube. Quotations are drawn from the original video’s available captions.