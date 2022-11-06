WarGames will be part of the next WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The event in Boston, Massachusetts will therefore feature a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match on November 26.

Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, recently disclosed her ideal teammates in advance of WarGames’ debut on the main roster. Beth Phoenix, Bianca Belair, and Stephanie McMahon make up the crew of current, Brooke said to Steve Fall of NBS Sports Boston.

“[Stephanie], she’s a boss babe,” Brooke said of McMahon. “She means business.” Before she was named Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, McMahon competed in the squared circle on and off for nearly two decades, notably winning the WWE Women’s Championship in 2000. “She’ll do whatever it takes, dirty, fair whatever it takes,” Brooke continued. “Beth has the strength of a monster. She’s super strong. She has the experience. She’s been up against the best of the best. “She’s [Bianca] worked with the women currently, so she definitely, definitely has that ability to pull for a victory.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc