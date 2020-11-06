During her interview with Forbes, Dana Brooke revealed Charlotte Flair to be her dream feud. Here’s what she had to say:

We can definitely pick up from where we left off. I know during that time is when the brand split started to happen with Raw being on USA and SmackDown being on Fox. With the years that have gone by, it’s only made me a stronger competitor on my own two feet. Being able to face Charlotte once again, she’ll see a whole different person in front of her. Because I know her strategy, I know her tactics, I know everything she has done. I was alongside with her, and with that being said, I was with her in NXT when we were training in the gym, outside of the gym, being on the road with her; so I know her like the back of my hand. It’s a real-life situation, you ave those people in the real world you can count on who you feel are such great, great friends of yours, but then one way or another they’ll kind of use you or manipulate you to get what they want out of certain situations, so I feel like a lot of people can relate to that.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Forbes.