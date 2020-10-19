Dana Brooke posted a new photo on social media which will be featured in the Maxim Canada magazine. The photo was taken by veteran photographer Brent Allen for an upcoming edition. Her post reads, “A Queen in her Habitat… I run this.”

Brooke was recently drafted over to Monday Night Raw from Friday Night Smackdown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. Prior to its reported demise, Brooke was angling for an opportunity to fight on Raw Underground via Twitter. She’s currently in a tag team with Mandy Rose, who was drafted to Raw a couple weeks before the official draft as part of the storyline with The Miz and Money in the Bank holder, Otis.