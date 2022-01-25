WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently spoke with Alternative Sport’s Matthew Connell to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event, where she will compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The full interview can be seen below.

Saturday’s 30-Woman Rumble Match will feature several former WWE talents returning, including Summer Rae. Brooke talked about how she and Summer were close and once traveled together.

“With Summer Rae coming back, when I began Summer was on the main roster and her and I were like two peas in a pod,” Brooke said. “We would drive together and just like anything, anything, you know, you leave one thing you try and go and find your other path. And she did just that, but we would keep in contact here and there. And then the moment I found out she was entering the Royal Rumble, I texted her, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Summer time’. I can’t wait for her to come back.”

The Rumble will also see current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James return to action for WWE, while under contract to Impact. Brooke commented on James’ WWE return, and also looked ahead to how she has to defend her 24/7 Title.

“Mickie James to see that, she’s been dominating in other areas of wrestling, coming back into the WWE ring is phenomenal,” Brooke said. “I’ve tagged with Mickie quite some time. She’s commentated on a lot of my matches. It’s truly, truly amazing to be a part of it.

“But again, I have to work double duty. It’s not only getting thrown over the top, I got to make sure I’m not pinned. Yes, exactly. So you just never know. Obviously, I have a strategy. I want to be the last woman standing. Also, I definitely want to have this by my side (24/7 Championship). So if I walk out with this by my side, I’m going to be extremely, extremely happy and proud of myself because I try and be a champion 24/7. I try and live my life, every single day as a champion, and this doesn’t only relate to me, it relates to all the fans out there, supporting me that we all are champions every single day.”

Brooke is also looking forward to doing battle with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in The Rumble. She was asked who she’d love to face during The Rumble.

“Honestly, Charlotte Flair, I feel as though Charlotte and our business is not done yet,” Brooke said. “I started my career with Charlotte tagging being her protege. Her bossing me around, me taking commands from her and then just kind of up and leaving me and then degrading me and belittling me. Trust me, I took that to heart and I tried to improve at every aspect of a person as I could as far as improving in the ring, always watching over my shoulder and never taking things lightly.

“So I feel like I have something to prove and be like, Look, you’ve done all this in me before. Now I can stand face to face you and say, You know, I can do this. You’ve motivated me. I haven’t got a chance to show you what I’m capable of ,and I definitely would absolutely love to stand face to face with her and show you that I’m possible of doing anything and also not only being the 24/7 champion, but going after her for her title as well.”

Brooke also joked that she would like to enter the Women’s Rumble as the 24th or the 7th entrant.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full interview below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.