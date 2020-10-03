UFC President Dana White recently spoke to Sports Illustrated regarding a myriad of topics, including the huge controversy with superstar Conor McGregor leaking private messages on his personal Twitter account. During the interview White would be asked about former WWE champion Brock Lesnar fighting current UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Here is what he had to say.

I don’t think Lesnar would come back again. Lesnar’s made a lot of money, and with his age and everything else, I just don’t see it happening. What’s a massive fight, if it ends up happening, is Adesanya versus Jones. I think that is more likely [than Lesnar-Jones]. I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f—— thought he could, and look what he did. He became the Heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. You can read White’s full comments here.