UFC President Dana White recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement program to discuss the retirement of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and the relationship the two have had over the years, which included some mutual respect, as well as some competitive back-stabbing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he has a lot of respect for Vince:

“I have a lot of respect for Vince. Vince and I have battled over the years. Vince has stuck the old f-ckin’ butcher knife in my back a couple times. He has purposefully gone out of his way to stick the hatchet in my back when he didn’t even need to stick the hatchet in my back.”

Calls Vince a killer:

“Vince McMahon is a killer. He’s a killer. What he built that business into and what he’s done is unbelievable, and I hope that whatever he goes on to next, he’s happy. What he’s accomplished in his life is amazing. When you’re dealing with a f-cking killer, you know you’re dealing with a killer. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I think Vince is Mr. Nice Guy and he’s gonna do this and that for me,’ you know what I mean? Trust me.”

Recalls having really bad seats at WrestleMania 34 to watch Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut match:

“Ronda goes over to WWE, so she hits me up, she’s like, ‘I want you to come to my first wrestling match, it’s so important, I want you to be there.’ I said, ‘Ronda, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.’ It’s in New Orleans, right. So she tells the McMahons that I’m coming. So they’re gonna have tickets for me, right? So I show up to the New Orleans arena, they don’t have me come to the back or anything. I go to the f-cking box to get my tickets. They’re like, ‘Yeah, there’s no tickets here for you.’ I have to call a couple people. My f-cking seats were in the motherf-ckin’ rafters, okay. No bullsh-t, my seats were so f-ckin’ bad at the WWE, the first Ronda thing, people that were sitting around me were saying, ‘Why are you sitting in these seats?’ I said they’re the f0-ckin’ seats Vince gave me, I’m gonna f-cking sit in them right here. This is it. Remember when they showed me on camera? The f-ckin’ cameraman had to climb over f-ckin’ people and get in there and ask some guy to get out of his f-ckin’ seat so that he could shoot that.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)