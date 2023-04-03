UFC President Dana White has issued a statement on Endeavor merging WWE and UFC.

As noted earlier, WWE and Endeavor announced today that WWE and UFC are merging to form a new publicly listed global sports and entertainment company. Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel will lead the new company. McMahon will stay on as Executive Chairman, while Nick Khan will be WWE President, and White will remain in his role as UFC President. You can click here for the full announcement with comments from McMahon and Emanuel, and you can click here for Vince’s e-mail to WWE employees.

In an update, White provided comments on the merger today via Twitter. He said UFC has been on fire since Endeavor acquired them in 2016, and now he’s excited to take things to the next level with WWE.

“This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next five years,” White said.

McMahon noted in his earlier comments, linked above, that he is looking “forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

The deal for the new company will be finalized towards the end of this year.

